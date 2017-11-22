Stripes, Brights, Cardigans, & More Of Fall's Coolest (& Coziest) Knitwear

Knitwear season is upon us, which means — despite shorter days, darker nights, and waking up in the morning becoming increasingly difficult — it's time to wrap up and stay cozy. Like a big cuddle or taking your duvet to work, the right cardigan or crewneck can see you through the office party hangover, the inevitable seasonal cold, and September Sunday strolls — so it's time to refresh your collection.
This fall, we're focusing on five major sweater trends: brights, stripes, cardigans, slogans, and oversized silhouettes. While the perennial navy fisherman's knit and camel cashmere number are mainstays in our wardrobe, this time around, keeping warm looks slightly more fun. Sure, the hoodie may still rule streetwear, but the humble cable knit has gotten a makeover this season, and we're buying one in every style. Here's some of our favorites.