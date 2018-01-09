18 Statement Knits We're Hibernating In This Winter

Now that the razzle-dazzle of party season is well and truly over, we have to admit that we're ready to welcome the antidote to all that sparkle with open arm: extra-chunky, completely oversized, totally unflattering (on purpose) knitwear.
While the new year can be overwhelming with its dark mornings, short days, and cold temps, knitwear feels like a cup of tea and a big hug all in one. The problem is: We still have to live our lives, abundant with work meetings, dates, and dinners. This means dressing like we'd rather be in bed, while ideal, often isn't an option. Lucky, then, with the knitwear of the season, you can feel both comfy and cool at once.
Three key sweater trends are popping up non-stop, with a style to suit a variety of tastes. Click through to shop the pieces of the season.