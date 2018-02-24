The jacket, popular back in the '80s and '90s before becoming synonymous with ski dads and tourists, was revived on the catwalks of AW16 by Demna Gvasalia for his debut at Balenciaga. Parading an off-the-shoulder siren-red number over a grey roll-neck, a thousand street stylers followed suit, pointedly shrugging off their padded jackets. Gvasalia's love for the puffer didn't end with the warmer weather, though; for SS17, sleeveless gilet puffers with extended collars were presented in black and sunshine yellow, before AW17's muted Queen Elizabeth-inspired offering, paired with a tweed knee-length skirt and matching headscarf.