Puffer jackets have reigned supreme for some time now, and this winter you'll want to wrap up yet again in the cosiest and comfiest outerwear of all.
The jacket, popular back in the '80s and '90s before becoming synonymous with ski dads and tourists, was revived on the catwalks of AW16 by Demna Gvasalia for his debut at Balenciaga. Parading an off-the-shoulder siren-red number over a grey roll-neck, a thousand street stylers followed suit, pointedly shrugging off their padded jackets. Gvasalia's love for the puffer didn't end with the warmer weather, though; for SS17, sleeveless gilet puffers with extended collars were presented in black and sunshine yellow, before AW17's muted Queen Elizabeth-inspired offering, paired with a tweed knee-length skirt and matching headscarf.
Balenciaga wasn't the only fashion house to bring the puffer in from the cold during AW16. Stella McCartney gave us luxurious velvet finishes and quilted jackets, while Phillip Lim turned out city-suitable cropped pieces. Pucci delivered epic mountain scenes on longer coats, and Acne Studios dished up '90s nostalgia via low-slung trousers and cropped red puffers.
Fast-forward to this season and what's changed? The puffer is now more considered, with off-kilter shapes, vibrant prints and tactile fabrics providing a refresh. Fenty x Puma combined the outerwear of the season with the print du jour – check – in an ankle-skimming, almost-a-duvet number. Philipp Plein and Kenzo's take on the puffer came in oil-slick high shine, and Eudon Choi created a masterful hybrid of the classic parka and puffer.
If you associate the jacket with athleisure or streetwear, think again. This season's puffers look as brilliant over Ganni's floral midi dresses as they do with kick flare denim and a trusty knit. And did we mention you won't find a cosier coat? Click through to see our pick of the puffers to see you through the coldest months.