If you haven't already spotted the trend dominating autumn so far, meet the heritage check. Having replaced the perennial denim jacket as our go-to outerwear, the fabric isn't just for blazers and coats; now, heritage check has taken on a life of its own, and can be found on skirts, tops, two-piece suits and trousers.
So how did this classic print become so ubiquitous in our favourite stores and on the back of every street style star? Cast your mind back to Balenciaga's SS17 collection, where creative director Demna Gvasalia showcased deconstructed and oversized proportions in grey checked blazers, coats and skirts.
The following season, check evolved across a number of AW17 catwalks. Bella Hadid donned a cropped box jacket, thigh-split pencil skirt and matching slouch boots at Off-White, Zimmermann gave us loose-fitting checked macs, and Mulberry stayed true to its heritage aesthetic with a Town & Country-esque skirt suit.
But that's the joy of this trend: you don't have to stay smart and formal to wear a Prince of Wales check. Alexander Wang gave the look an edge with black stomping boots and leather sleeves, and Ralph Lauren turned the fabric into a fitted bandeau top and co-ord trousers (topped off with fierce stilettos).
Of course, the fashion set soon followed, with the streets of Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris and Milan awash with a sea of checked-out get-ups. Ahead, we've selected our pick of the women that styled the trend their way, from loose-fitting two-pieces to Clueless-style mini skirts. Click through to find our favourite pieces available now, with tips on how to style them.