All The Ways To Wear Glen Plaid This Fall

If you haven't already spotted the trend dominating fall thus far, well, it's time to get to know heritage check. Having replaced the perennial denim jacket as our go-to outerwear, the subtly-printed fabric is no longer just for blazers and coats. These days, glen plaid is covering everything from skirts and tops to two-piece suits and trousers, thanks, in part, to Balenciaga's spring 2017 collection, where creative director Demna Gvasalia showcased gray check pieces deconstructed and in oversized proportions.
The following season, check evolved across a number of fall '17 catwalks: Bella Hadid wore a boxy cropped jacket, thigh-split pencil skirt, and matching slouch boots at Off-White, Zimmermann gave us loose-fitting checked rain coats, and Mulberry stayed true to its heritage aesthetic with a Town & Country-esque skirt suit. And that's the joy of this trend: You don't have to dress formally to wear a Prince of Wales check. Alexander Wang gave the look an edge with black stomping boots and leather sleeves, while Ralph Lauren turned the fabric into a fitted bandeau top and coord trousers, topped off with fierce stilettos.
Of course, the fashion set soon followed, with the streets of Copenhagen, New York, London, Paris, and Milan awash with a sea of checked-out get-ups. Ahead, see how women are styling the trend their way, from loose-fitting two-pieces to Clueless-style mini skirts, with picks to make the look all your own.