All The Ways To Wear Glen Plaid This Fall

If you haven't already spotted the trend dominating fall thus far, well, it's time to get to know heritage check. Having replaced the perennial denim jacket as our go-to outerwear, the subtly-printed fabric is no longer just for blazers and coats. These days, glen plaid is covering everything from skirts and tops to two-piece suits and trousers, thanks, in part, to Balenciaga's spring 2017 collection, where creative director Demna Gvasalia showcased gray check pieces deconstructed and in oversized proportions.