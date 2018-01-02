Cozy Up In Winter's Warmest Puffers

Puffer jackets have reigned supreme for some time now, and this winter, you'll want to wrap up yet again in the coziest outerwear of all.
The jacket, popular back in the '80s and '90s before becoming synonymous with ski dads and tourists, was revived on the fall '16 catwalks by Demna Gvasalia for his debut at Balenciaga. Parading an off-the-shoulder siren-red number over a gray turtleneck, street stylers followed suit, pointedly shrugging off their padded numbers. Gvasalia's love for the puffer didn't end with the warmer weather, though; for spring '17, sleeveless gilet puffers with extended collars were presented in black and sunshine yellow, before fall '17's muted, Queen Elizabeth-inspired offering was paired with a tweed knee-length skirt and matching headscarf.
But Balenciaga wasn't the only fashion house to bring the puffer back to life. Over the past few seasons, Stella McCartney gave us luxurious velvet finishes and quilted jackets, while Phillip Lim turned out city-suitable cropped pieces. Pucci delivered epic mountain scenes on longer coats, and Acne Studios dished up '90s nostalgia via low-slung trousers and cropped red puffers.
Fast-forward to this season, and the puffer is now more considered, with off-kilter shapes, vibrant prints, and tactile fabrics. Fenty x Puma combined the outerwear of the season with the print du jour — check — in an ankle-skimming, almost-a-duvet number. Philipp Plein and Kenzo's take came in oil-slick high shine, while Eudon Choi created a masterful hybrid of the classic parka and puffer.
If you associate the jacket with athleisure or streetwear, think again: This season's puffers look as brilliant over Ganni's floral midi dresses as they do with kick-flare denim and a trusty knit. Click through to see our pick of the puffers that will see you through 2018's coldest months.