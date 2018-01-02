Cozy Up In Winter's Warmest Puffers

The jacket, popular back in the '80s and '90s before becoming synonymous with ski dads and tourists, was revived on the fall '16 catwalks by Demna Gvasalia for his debut at Balenciaga. Parading an off-the-shoulder siren-red number over a gray turtleneck, street stylers followed suit, pointedly shrugging off their padded numbers. Gvasalia's love for the puffer didn't end with the warmer weather, though; for spring '17, sleeveless gilet puffers with extended collars were presented in black and sunshine yellow, before fall '17's muted, Queen Elizabeth-inspired offering was paired with a tweed knee-length skirt and matching headscarf.