We have to admit that we were as sceptical as the next person when we noticed cardigans slipping back into the collections of AW17. Sure, Helena Christensen's turn on the catwalk at Perry Ellis' '93 show makes a fantastic case for the button-up knit, layered over her checked slip dress, hair tousled, lace-up boots a-stomping. But now? How are we to wear the cardigan in 2017?
Thankfully, this season's catwalks offered up plenty of sartorial inspiration. Dsquared2 went for the Perry Ellis aesthetic, with belted cami dresses worn under off-the-shoulder oversized knits, while Gucci took things to the ladylike extreme with heritage cardigans paired with strings of pearls and '20s knitted caps. Daks showed us how to incorporate the cardi into our office attire, with grey pieces worn under checked blazers. We adored Miu Miu's embroidered cardigan, styled with clashing prints, and Christopher Kane's pink number proved that block colour cardis make as much of a statement.
Of course, the trend soon hit the streets, with even more inspired ways to wear the cosiest knit of the season. Click through to see the three ways we're wearing the cardigan this winter.