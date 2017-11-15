We have to admit: We were a bit skeptical when we noticed cardigans slipping into the fall 2017 collections. Sure, Helena Christensen's turn on the catwalk at Perry Ellis' '93 show makes a fantastic case for the button-up knit, layered over her checked slip dress, hair tousled, lace-up boots a-stomping. But now? How are we to wear the cardigan in 2017?
This season, DSquared2 went for the Ellis aesthetic, with belted cami dresses worn under off-the-shoulder oversized knits, while Gucci took things to the ladylike extreme with heritage cardigans paired with strings of pearls and '20s knitted caps. We also loved Miu Miu's embroidered cardigan, styled with clashing prints, and Christopher Kane's pink number proved that colorblocked options can make a major statement.
Of course, the trend soon hit the streets, with even more inspired ways to wear the coziest knit of the season. Here's how we're styling our cardigans this winter.