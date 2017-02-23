“An androgynous, hybrid, spurious revolt […] saps the foundations of the deadly rigidity of dichotomous thought,” the show notes add. The brand describes dichotomous thought as good-evil, man-woman, inside-outside — it also can describe right and wrong. If political correctness means calling out things as wrong without leaving room for nuance, and free speech means qualifying everything as right without leaving room for nuance, then Michele is legitimate in wanting to reject dichotomy. This "you're wrong, I'm right" mentality has negatively affected discourse in America, the U.K., France, and in Michele's Italy as well. It could be argued that seeing the world through this lens is the impetus for every conflict, whether it's between two people or two nations. We need to look in the gray areas if we expect the world to become more interconnected and empathetic. We need to recognize more commonalities between us than differences. We need to make more pineapples.