But of course, there is harm — what this line of thinking does is reinforce existing power structures. White men and women are commended as forward-thinking for borrowing from other cultures, and non-white men and women are seen as silly or a curiosity . Consider the aforementioned Vogue shoot: Though geishas in Japan might see the photo spread as a novelty, or even a flattering homage, Japanese-Americans — within the main target demographic of the magazine — see it as yet another example of their culture being boiled down to a simplified stereotype (because, of course, the shoot is about "Japan" and "Asians" — it's not explicitly about geishas). It’s fashion pulling on the easiest lever, using the least possible effort, to appear cosmopolitan. In Gucci’s case, the relationships between the oppressed and the oppressors are much less easily definable, but there’s something to be said about a white man feeling like he needs to make a point that his magpie approach to cultural symbols is not only okay, but it is necessary.