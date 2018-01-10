Sure, a new year means we're all inclined to hibernate, laying low in our cosy knitwear and avoiding social situations in favour of cinema trips and reading. Post-party period, we're not exactly feeling our most sartorially inclined.
But January can often be a period of transition and transformation for our wardrobes. With money or vouchers you were given for Christmas, new pieces can rejuvenate your old classics, and the 'new year, new me' state of mind can offer a fresh perspective on the pieces you have, you don't wear, and you don't need.
With this in mind, we asked ten staff members at Refinery29 UK which pieces they've got their eye on to kickstart 2018 with style. Click through to find out what we're buying, saving for, and lusting after this season.