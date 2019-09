Move Over, Basket Bags: Raffia Shoes Are Taking Over

But this summer, you may have to choose your raffia wisely (or double it up), because shoes made from the material are taking over, one Instagram at a time. Brands like Proud Mary and Bronze Age have mastered the art of a good raffia slide, while names like J.Crew and Jeffrey Campbell have brought the look to the masses. Even Zara has gotten on-board, which means only a matter of time before a pair of woven heels, flats, or mules (or all three!) makes its way into your closet.