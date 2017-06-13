Is an #OOTD really an #OOTD if there isn't a handbag to pull it all together? Really, nothing makes any old jeans-and-a-top outfit pop like a cool carryall — but, there's one phenomenon happening among the ladies of the 'gram (myself included) that's putting our usual totes and crossbodies to shame: Typical leather handbags are being replaced by baskets of all shapes and sizes.
From larger pouches to adorable, color-blocked mini-bags, there's something that just feels so summer-y — and since we can't avoid the reference, so very Jane Birkin — about a woven basket. The trend doesn't just take the simplest of outfits and give them a vintage feel — they're also ideal for sitting on the grass at the park or on the sand at the beach, without having to worry whether your handbag will get dirty or destroyed. Oh, and they go with pretty much anything.
To show just how versatile basket bags are, we've rounded up images of our 15 favorite women on Instagram who make the look all their own. With new brands popping all the time, from Le Birkin Basket to Wicker Wings' collaboration with blogger Marta Cygan, there are enough options to make sure no one has to go through summer without a basket in-hand. Because, really, who would want to do that!?