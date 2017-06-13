From larger pouches to adorable, color-blocked mini-bags, there's something that just feels so summer-y — and since we can't avoid the reference, so very Jane Birkin — about a woven basket. The trend doesn't just take the simplest of outfits and give them a vintage feel — they're also ideal for sitting on the grass at the park or on the sand at the beach, without having to worry whether your handbag will get dirty or destroyed. Oh, and they go with pretty much anything.