6 Ways To Style Our Favourite '00s Throwback: The Halterneck

One of the most iconic dresses of all time has to be Marilyn Monroe’s white halterneck from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch. Since then, each decade has seen different versions of the signature style, from The Flintstones' Betty in her blue mini dress to Princess Diana in a beaded Catherine Walker gown in 1995. At SS19, thanks to the likes of Halpern's sequinned tops, Rejina Pyo's spaghetti strap styles and Elie Saab's cross-over dresses, the halterneck was back on the catwalk once again.
No longer reserved for swimwear, we’ve created six outfits that embrace the throwback style. Read on to see how to wear a halterneck for daytime, after dark and everywhere in between.