6 Trends To Copy From The Catwalks At London Fashion Week

We’ve seen all shades of green dominate the past few seasons, from earthy sage to alarming neon, but this season designers presented an electric and yellow-tinged hue that wouldn’t look out of place in a chemistry lab. While Supriya Lele, whose excellent SS20 show was her debut outside the Fashion East family, offered a super fresh take on '90s staples like the calf-skimming trench, Christopher Kane looked to nature for his collection 'Ecosexual' and gave us shades of green that you might find on the belly of a poisonous reptile. Rejina Pyo, the editor- and influencer-favourite making hyper-wearable wardrobe staples, went for a more muted tone in the button-down summer dress we guarantee you’ll spot all over Instagram next season.