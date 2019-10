31 Looks To Try In October

After stalking every street style slideshow on Google, we can definitively call out a few trends that are sure to pop up on feeds this fall. Think: corsets layered over knits, color-blocked jeans, oversized coats, and lug boots. But those only scratch the surface. We're also expecting leather — whether it be Bermuda shorts or quilted coats — to continue its reign, knee-highs to make an appearance, and kilt-like skirts to come out in full force, just in time for BTS season