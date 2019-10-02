Paris Street Style Stars Are Making A Case For Mismatching Prints

When in Paris, show-goers do as the Parisians do, a.k.a. dress to the nines in a mix of well-curated vintage and French designer digs. For SS20, that means oversized blazers and scarf tops combined with Bottega Veneta sandals and Margiela pillow bags. In addition, we're expecting leather to continue reigning supreme, with tailored suiting and billow-y dresses trailing closely behind. To see exactly what it is that makes Paris street style the best of the month, click through the slideshow ahead.