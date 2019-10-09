These Turtlenecks Are Perfect For Fall Layering & They’re On Sale

Last week, inspired by all the cozy street style shots from Paris Fashion Week, I found myself reaching for a grey turtleneck as the base layer for my beloved pink cotton summer coveralls.
Using strategic layering to extend the wear-life of my lightweight dresses and short-sleeve one-pieces as the temperature drops is an easy styling trick. And this fall, I plan on upping my layering game further with eye-catching, textured turtlenecks, in thick corduroy, soft cashmere, and classic stripes. (FYI: If you're still on the hunt for basic cotton- and polyester-blend turtlenecks in a wide range of colours, there are definitely deals to be had at Joe Fresh, Uniqlo and Kotn.)
In the meantime, check out these marked-down statement-making styles now.