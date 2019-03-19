Coveralls Are The Key To Easy Spring Style — & These 3 Are On Sale

The utilitarian fashion trend is very much continuing through spring/summer 2019, with brands like Fendi, Sacai and Dries Van Noten embracing details such as cargo pants, D-ring belts, and utility vests on the runway. And unsurprisingly, I can’t stop thinking about the coverall (also often called a boilersuit).
Traditionally made in thick cotton and worn as protective workwear over clothes, coveralls are now available in a variety of fashionable colours and fits, designed to be worn with everything from sneakers to heels. As low-maintenance and durable as your favourite pair of jeans, but sturdier and more practical than most jumpsuits, the coverall might just be the perfect garment for facing the spring’s messy transitional weather in style.
For the very crafty, California’s Rational Dress Society offers free jumpsuit patterns and instructions online in multiple styles and a wide range of sizes. For the rest of us, the good news is that there are well-made styles to be had for under $100 on sale.
