Of all the plans we try to get out of, having sex with your partner probably shouldn't be up there with getting your teeth cleaned or going to yet another distant friend's birthday party. But still, sometimes having sex can feel like another item on your to-do list, so you just stop prioritizing sex altogether.
Often relationship experts will suggest scheduling sex as a way to get couples out of a sexual rut, which makes sense in theory, but can make intimacy feel even more transactional in practice. However it's a myth that sex needs to be spontaneous, says Rachel Needle, PsyD, a licensed psychologist and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes. "Scheduled sex can also help the relationship in that both partners know that their sex life is valued," she says. In other words, it's not lame to plan sex.
But if you are going to schedule sex, you have to be creative and intentional, says Shannon Chavez, PsyD, a certified clinical sexologist. "What you don’t want to do is plan a sex date and have no plans," she says. Given that, here are some sexy ideas for you to implement the next time you have a sex date with your bae.