6 Ways To Recreate The Varsity Blues Whipped Cream Scene Tonight

The 20th anniversary of the movie Varsity Blues is Tuesday, and it's pretty much impossible to talk about that movie without mentioning about that whipped cream scene.
In the iconic scene, Darcy (played by Ali Larter) tries to seduce Mox (played by James Van Der Beek) by drawing a whipped cream bikini on her naked body, with cherries on top of her nipples. Spoiler alert to anyone who hasn't seen the movie, this move doesn't really work out for Darcy, but not for lack of trying.
Anyone who's attempted to recreate a movie sex cliche knows that sometimes the real thing doesn't always go as smoothly as it does on screen. Whipped cream tricks can be particularly difficult to execute in bed. But over the past 20 years, we've all evolved; almond milk whipped cream is a thing and sploshing is pretty mainstream.
So, in honor of the 20th anniversary of Varsity Blues, here are some tips for how to use the fluffy sweet treat during sex.