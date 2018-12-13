It's cuffing season, which means you better make a good impression on your first date with that person you just met on that dating app if you want to hold on them for dear life. After all, you don't want to get cold (or be forced to continue to date) this winter. Luckily, Hinge has partnered with Chipotle to help make sure your date sticks by your side through the season. For the rest of the month, the chain is throwing a BOGO deal at you and your potential new boo.
Starting today, Hinge users will have a unique code automatically sent to the email address they used to register for the dating app. To use the code, all you have to do is show it to the cashier at participating Chipotle locations, then you and your date will get a free burrito, bowls, salads, or order of tacos with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. You can also take advantage of the offer if you two hit it off so much on the app that you decide to stay in as your first date and place the orders online.
Though you might think it would be more impressive to take your date to a fancy dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, Chipotle is much more low-key, which is what you usually want for a first date. Plus, saving money can be really sexy — for some people anyway. This offer is valid through December 31, so you still have plenty of time to find the perfect person you want to share the BOGO deal and the rest of cuffing season with.
Advertisement