This Dating App Is Now Allowing You To Rate Your Date

Think of it like your Netflix feed . If you're the type of person who rates every movie or TV show you've ever seen, then Netflix has a better idea of what movies to suggest you watch next. Theoretically, We Met will work the same way, except instead of offering you cult classic horror movies featuring a strong female lead, the app will know if you're more into brunettes who love to read or red heads who go hiking every weekend. The more often you interact with We Met, the better the app can suggest new matches. "If you like someone and people who like that person also like this other person, we'll show you the other person as well," says Justin McLeod, the founder and CEO of Hinge.