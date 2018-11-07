The Michelin Guide's 2019 List Of New York City Restaurants Is Finally Here

Yesterday, Michelin, the name behind the world's most respected restaurant rating system, announced all the New York City spots on its 2019 guide. 17 establishments gained stars this year including, Gabriel Kreuther, Ichimura at Uchü, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Tetsu Basement, Atomix, Bouley at Home, Claro, Jeju Noodle Bar, Kosaka, Le Coucou, Le Grill de Joël Robuchon, Noda, Okuda, Oxomoco, Sushi Nakazawa, Sushi Noz, and Tuome.
Though all these restaurants are no doubt deserving of the honor, it should be noted that not one of the 17 spots is helmed by a female chef. Also worth noting is that Babbo, Casa Mono, and Del Posto, all of which are owned by Mario Batali's restaurant group, remain on the one-star list. Though it was announced in an April New York Times article that Batali would fully divest from his restaurant group after being publicly accused of sexual assault and misconduct, that process is, according to GrubStreet, still underway.
The full 2019 list of Michelin-starred New York City restaurants can be seen below. While it's certainly still a useful guide to high-end spots that are worth checking out, keep in mind that it's not the final word on must-try NYC restaurants for the coming year, especially if you're eating on a budget.
Three Stars
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
Two Stars
Aquavit
Aska
Atera
Blanca
Daniel
Gabriel Kreuther (NEW)
Ichimura at Uchū (NEW)
Jean-Georges
Jungsik
Ko
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (NEW)
Marea
The Modern
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Tetsu Basement (NEW, closed)
Aquavit
Aska
Atera
Blanca
Daniel
Gabriel Kreuther (NEW)
Ichimura at Uchū (NEW)
Jean-Georges
Jungsik
Ko
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon (NEW)
Marea
The Modern
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Tetsu Basement (NEW, closed)
One Star
Agern
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Atomix (NEW)
Babbo
Bar Uchū
Bâtard
Blue Hill
Bouley at Home (NEW)
Café Boulud
Café China
Carbone
Casa Enrique
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Claro (NEW)
The Clocktower
Contra
Cote
Del Posto
Faro
The Finch
Gotham Bar and Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Günter Seeger NY
Hirohisa
Jeju Noodle Bar (NEW)
Jewel Bako
Junoon
Kajitsu
Kanoyama
Kosaka (NEW)
Kyo Ya
L’Appart
Le Coucou (NEW)
Le Grill de Joël Robuchon (NEW)
Meadowsweet
The Musket Room
Nix
Noda (NEW)
NoMad
Okuda (NEW)
Oxomoco (NEW)
Peter Luger
The River Café
Satsuki
Sushi Amane
Sushi Inoue
Sushi Nakazawa (NEW)
Sushi Noz (NEW)
Sushi Yasuda
Tempura Matsui
Tuome (NEW)
Uncle Boons
Wallsé
ZZ’s Clam Bar
