Where To Find the Cheapest Michelin-Starred Food In The UK & Around The World

Going out to eat at a fancy restaurant is a lovely treat, but it's becoming harder to do. The cost of eating out has never been higher but the quality of the food we're served for our money is most often average, according to a survey in 2017.
Fine dining has an expensive reputation, but it turns out you might not have to shell out as much cash as you thought for fine dining. According to a new ranking of the cheapest Michelin-starred meals in the world, you can chow down on high-quality food for as little as £1.70.
Travel booking platform Traveloka found the 50 cheapest Michelin-starred meals at restaurants with one or two stars around the world and ranked them by the price of an individual meal. The good news? Two of them are in the UK.
The world's cheapest Michelin-starred meal can be found at Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle, a now world-famous street food stall in Singapore, and costs just £1.70. Seven other restaurants in the top 10 are also in Asia, including Tim Ho Wan dim sum in Hong Kong (£3) and Hamo in South Korea (£5.60).
The most affordable Michelin-grade meal in Europe? The set lunch menu at Spain's L'Antic Moli (£12.80), while the cheapest fancy meal in the US can be found at Al's Place in San Francisco (£13.60).
For Michelin-starred food closer to home though, head to Tom Kerridge's The Coach pub in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, where a meal from the à la carte menu costs around £16.50. The other UK haunt on the list is Mediterranean restaurant The Ninth in London's Fitzrovia, which charged £21 for its set lunch menu.
The next time you're looking for restaurant recommendations for a special occasion, remember that a Michelin-starred meal may not be as out of reach as you thought.
