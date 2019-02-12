13 Sexts That Are Better Than A Valentine's Day Card

Romance and love are the cornerstones of Valentine's Day, but there's another part of this candy-coated holiday that can be even more fun to celebrate: sex. Whether you have to work throughout Valentine's Day this year, or are in a long-distance relationship, employing a few well-written texts means you won't have to save the sexy experience for when you and your partner are between the sheets.
"If you and your partner enjoy sending flirty sexts to each other throughout the year, there's no reason to stop today," says San-Francisco-based sex therapist Vanessa Marin. "And if you've never sent a sext before, Valentine's Day is a good excuse to send your first one."
First-time sexting isn't exactly easy for everyone, though. Putting your desires down in writing can feel awkward. Not to mention, it's also risky. "Texts are forever," says Kimberly Smith, owner of StripXpertease, a dance company in New York and Los Angeles that offers dirty talk classes. So remember to only send sexts to a partner you trust and to be hyper aware of who you're actually texting (we're pretty sure your mom doesn't want to read your naughty messages).
And for anyone feeling too awkward, Smith suggests starting slow. You don't have to use graphic language if it makes you uncomfortable. Instead, try doing a virtual strip tease by describing yourself taking off your clothes. Write something like, "Slowly unzipping the back of my dress," Smith says.
She even suggests sending sexts when you're out with a partner, like at a Valentine's Day dinner, for instance. As you sit across from each other at the dinner table, grab your phone and send a quick suggestive message like, "You look so hot right now, I’m thinking about when we get home, we’re going to...."
Still not sure exactly how to get the sexy texts started? Read ahead for 13 fun and flirty Valentine's Day-themed options.