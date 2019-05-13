Summer Date Ideas That Go Beyond A Long Walk On The Beach

Summer is getting closer… and as it’s getting warmer out, people are getting ready to date. According to Match.com data, the most popular time of the year for online dating is the week after the Fourth of July. Which makes sense — when it’s cold or rainy outside, we’re much more likely to want to stay inside and watch Netflix. There’s a reason “cuffing season” exists, after all. But there are so many fun summer date options that a summer romance — or a fling — just makes sense. Bonus: it's easier to find a cheap or free date in the summer than it is in the winter.
Master a summer recipe
Cooking together can be lots of fun. For summer, try a seasonal treat such as crab-stuffed avocados or summer spring rolls.
Visit a water park
Soak up the sun
Whether on the beach, in a park, or even in your yard, spend a lazy day catching rays together — don't forget the sunscreen.
Take a walk on the boardwalk
If you’re not too terrified after watching Us, summer is a perfect time to take a stroll on the boardwalk and maybe share some cotton candy.
Eat ice cream
Ice cream in winter just isn’t the same! Take a trip to your favorite local ice cream place — or visit a few and debate which is best.
Go to the beach
Whether you’re swimming, sunbathing, or just hanging out, the beach is a great summer date location… plus, it gives you a chance to show off your new swimsuit.
Go to a local fair
Whether you’re eating an elephant ear at one of the many street fairs in New York, or trying deep-fried Jello at the Texas state fair, a summer fair makes for a fun date.
Go for a bike ride together
Whether you go to a park or just rent Citibikes together, a leisurely bike ride can be fun (and it doesn’t have to be leisurely).
Catch an outdoor concert
Outdoor concerts are a summer staple — and many of them are free, if Lollapalooza is out of your price range.
Drink at a rooftop bar
You don’t have to give up the traditional “let’s grab drinks” date during the summer, but how about switching up the location... to a roof?
Eat al fresco
Challenge your date to a lawn game
See an outdoor movie
Go camping
Whether you’re totally roughing it or just setting up tent in your backyard, go camping — and don’t forget the s’mores.
Go to the zoo
As the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song goes, “It's so relaxing at the zoo / Sayin' ‘what's up’ to kangaroos.”
Go canoeing
Don’t know how to canoe? It’s time to learn — together!
Ride a rollercoaster
Have a cookout
Have a picnic
Picnics might sound twee, but they’re really just snacking and hanging out outdoors… who can turn that down?
Go to a pool
If the beach is too far, or if you just want to vary it up a bit, hit the high dive (or the shallow end) at a pool.
Go skateboarding or roller skating
Bike riding isn’t the only active summer date option — there's also skateboarding or roller skating.
Take a dog for a walk
Take surfing or snorkeling lessons
Take a long walk on the beach
