That Viral Unicorn-Themed Inflatable Water Park Could Be Coming To A Beach Near You

If all the viral photos, videos, and articles about Inflatable Island — the Philippines-based floating playground — have you wishing you could fly there ASAP, we don't blame you. Who doesn't want to jump on a trampoline, slide down slides, and do some rock climbing all while hanging out on the water? Turns out though, you may not have to travel overseas to play on the floating obstacle course.
After the internet became taken with the oh-so-Instagrammable attraction, we reached out to see if Inflatable Island had any plans to open up elsewhere. "We actually do! We are now looking for beaches around the U.S. and Europe, so we can expand immediately," Tasha Reyes, Inflatable Island's managing partner, told Refinery29.
In case you've somehow missed all the buzz about Inflatable Island, it's a novel take on the classic concept of a water park. Located on a beachside in Olongapo, Zambales in the Philippines, it's a colorful cluster of interconnected inflatable features like swings, bridges, and towers. The blow-up play ground floats on the ocean right next to a beach lounge.
Its seems that Inflatable Island's desire for expansion will be greatly helped by its newest attraction, Unicorn Island. Reyes explained that the floating obstacle course first opened over a year ago on April 1, 2017. However, the new addition, with its gigantic inflatable unicorn and narwhal, floating rainbow walk, and slipper slope slide, was added last month, which is why there has been so much buzz around the destination recently.
The exciting outcome of people everywhere talking about Inflatable Island was definitely the goal of introducing the Unicorn-themed addition. "We wanted to create a full beach experience without sacrificing the aesthetic. We had to release something new for the summer, and we knew how anything Unicorn-themed can make people giddy, so we just went for it," Reyes said. And, look how well it worked out. Soon, we may not have to be content with simply staring at Instagram photos of the giant floating unicorn. We could actually be playing on Inflatable Island ourselves.
