Where To Travel Based On Your Personality

Not everyone has the same idea of what constitutes the perfect vacation. While some of us might be content to sit on a beach with a cocktail and a book all day long, others prefer a getaway that's jam-packed with adventurous activities. Hey, to each her own.
That's why we’ve curated a list of getaway ideas inspired by different personalities and interests. There’s something here for every type of traveler, whether you want to spend your time off being pampered, indulging in some much-needed retail therapy, or exploring the great outdoors. Whatever you choose, consider your summer vacation #planned.
