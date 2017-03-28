Las Vegas has made a name for itself as the ultimate destination for bachelorette parties, various indulgences, and celebrity revues. Between the 24-hour buffets and blackjack benders, some R&R in the sun is the best way to recuperate from all the sensory overload.
If you haven't experienced the Vegas pool scene, you're seriously missing out. With 14 of the world's 25 biggest hotels situated along the Strip, Sin City is home to some of the most spectacular pools in the country. Click through for some of the most picture-worthy getaways — from manmade beaches to sky-high dippers — that will make gambling an afterthought. Dust off your swimwear: it's time to make a splash.