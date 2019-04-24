8 Budget-Friendly Buys From Target's Latest Collection To Get You Hyped For Summer

For the past few weeks the weather has been consistently pleasant and flowers are finally blooming. We're shedding our winter clothes and hunting down sun dress deals online; spring is officially here. Which means it's really time to start thinking about summer – picnics in the park, sunbathing at the beach, and hometown carnivals.
Target is on board with summer starting early this year because the chain just launched a new collection called Sun Squad. Fittingly, the new line is all about what you bring with you when you go outside. "We created Sun Squad to help guests celebrate the pure joy of summer," Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, tells Refinery29. "The collection is brimming with bright, joyful style, and affordable designs that encourage families to get outside, create lasting memories, and make the most of the season together."
Summer is the season best spent outdoors. If we re-freshed, re-vamped, and re-decorated our homes in the spring, then during the summer we add the finishing touches and turn our attention to outdoor accessories. Ahead, we pulled our favorite items that we think will help you get the most out of the sunny days to come — watermelon sun beach chair, included.