8 Budget-Friendly Buys From Target's Latest Collection To Get You Hyped For Summer

Target is on board with summer starting early this year because the chain just launched a new collection called Sun Squad. Fittingly, the new line is all about what you bring with you when you go outside. "We created Sun Squad to help guests celebrate the pure joy of summer," Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, tells Refinery29. "The collection is brimming with bright, joyful style, and affordable designs that encourage families to get outside, create lasting memories, and make the most of the season together."