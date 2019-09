10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather

There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks and the Three Bears situation where it’s not too hot and not cold, it’s just riiiiiiiight. And your outfit should be just right too, but adjusting to a new season takes some getting used to. We’re still trying to find our spring sea legs after a frigid and long winter.