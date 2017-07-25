Universal Orlando has announced a new roller coaster — a magical one. It'll be the first-ever Harry Potter-themed coaster, reports Travel + Leisure.
The ride will debut in 2019 at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure in Orlando, FL.
"This all-new thrill ride will take you deeper into J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, where you will encounter some of your favorite characters and creatures," says a statement from Universal Orlando. "The new attraction will be one of the most highly themed coaster experiences we've created. It will combine a new level of storytelling with an action-packed adventure…and a few surprises along the way."
The Universal creative team is collaborating with Warner Bros. and the production-design team from the Harry Potter movies to bring the coaster to life. The new coaster will replace the Dragon Challenge ride, which will close permanently in September.
All we know is we love surprises.
