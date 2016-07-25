Let's face it — cooking during the hottest months of summer pretty much sucks. It's so hot out that we don't really want to turn on the stove, let alone the oven. To compensate for our lack of kitchen use, we end up eating out too much, and making too many no-cook salads.
Crisp, leafy greens are great and all, but after a while, our stomachs are begging for something different. That's where these alternative summer meals come in. They're still healthy and don't feel heavy, which makes them perfect for hot weather. But the best part about them is that they aren't salads. Click through for four easy summer meals that will get you back into the kitchen — heat waves be damned.
