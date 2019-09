During his press circuit for Us, Peele continued to speak on the cultural and national significance of the themes addressed in the psychological horror film. At the SXSW world premiere of Us , Peele talked to to The Root about Us' connection to current issues in America and touched more on the need for self reflection. Peele said, “[When] I decided to write this movie, I was stricken with the fact that we are in a time where we fear the other, whether it is the mysterious invader that we think is going to come and kill us or take our jobs or the faction that we don’t live near that voted a different way than us. We’re all we’re all pointing the finger and I want to suggest that [when] making a monster, we really need to look at our face. Maybe the evil is us.”