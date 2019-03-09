Story from Movies

If The First Reactions To Us Are Any Indication, It’s Already The Must-See Movie Of 2019

Sara Hendricks
Photo: courtesy of Universal.
The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie Us are here — and they’re nothing short of what you’ve come to expect from the Get Out director.
The film, which premiered at SXSW on Friday, March 8 is being called “terrifying,” a “top 10 movie-going experience,” and, simply: “?!!!!!!!!!Xkgzlgxhlhxlhxhlxlgxlgzlgzgl”).@),@),,)@@,$,@),”@).l)”).@).”.)@)..)@@).@).@):.”).@).$@).$.”.)@)..)@@)..@)).)!” (Considering that last review came from Janelle Monáe, we feel safe counting it as high praise.)
Us also hosted an early special screening (with the hashtag #UsFirst) for writers of color at SXSW in Austin and at screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
But what, exactly, do these tweets mean? The trailer and description for Us are vague, which make the reactions to it that much more intriguing. According to its website, Us is about a woman, Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o), who returns to the childhood home of her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) with her kids, hoping to have an “idyllic” summer vacation. After a day at the beach with friends (played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), she spots the silhouette of four people standing in their driveway — who turn out to be exact doppelgängers of her family. And, based on the first responses to the movie, a lot more happens after that.
Us will be released on March 22. You’ll have to make sure to catch it before it gets spoiled.
