If The First Reactions To Us Are Any Indication, It’s Already The Must-See Movie Of 2019

The first reactions to Jordan Peele’s upcoming movie Us are here — and they’re nothing short of what you’ve come to expect from the Get Out director.
The film, which premiered at SXSW on Friday, March 8 is being called “terrifying,” a “top 10 movie-going experience,” and, simply: “?!!!!!!!!!Xkgzlgxhlhxlhxhlxlgxlgzlgzgl”).@),@),,)@@,$,@),”@).l)”).@).”.)@)..)@@).@).@):.”).@).$@).$.”.)@)..)@@)..@)).)!” (Considering that last review came from Janelle Monáe, we feel safe counting it as high praise.)
Us also hosted an early special screening (with the hashtag #UsFirst) for writers of color at SXSW in Austin and at screenings in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.
I will not for a minute claim any real understanding of what I just watched but it was comfortably a top ten lifetime movie going experience. #USmovie— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 9, 2019
OMG— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 9, 2019
US ?!!!!!!!!!Xkgzlgxhlhxlhxhlxlgxlgzlgzgl”).@),@),,)@@,$,@),”@).l)”).@).”.)@)..)@@).@).@):.”).@).$@).$.”.)@)..)@@)..@)).)!.
I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst— Nichole ?? (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019
#USMovie: it’s going to take me years to figure this movie out and i mean that as the most beautiful compliment. lupita nyong’o gives one of the all-time great horror performances. i’m speechless honestly.— lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) March 9, 2019
DJSKSLkakfldlahAKSKSKS BITCH THIS MOVIE#UsFirst #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/AdjCahaQOc— Clarkisha Kent: This One Lady (@IWriteAllDay_) March 9, 2019
I just want to put a point on this: the MultiCulti Publicity team at Universal coordinated #UsFirst screenings in LA/NYC/ATL for @UsMovie for Black press/celebrities/influencers as it premiered at #SXSW. They prioritized Black ppl seeing this movie FIRST. I’m kinda gagged.— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) March 9, 2019
But what, exactly, do these tweets mean? The trailer and description for Us are vague, which make the reactions to it that much more intriguing. According to its website, Us is about a woman, Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o), who returns to the childhood home of her husband Gabe (Winston Duke) with her kids, hoping to have an “idyllic” summer vacation. After a day at the beach with friends (played by Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker), she spots the silhouette of four people standing in their driveway — who turn out to be exact doppelgängers of her family. And, based on the first responses to the movie, a lot more happens after that.
Us will be released on March 22. You’ll have to make sure to catch it before it gets spoiled.
Advertisement