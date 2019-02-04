“Welcome back to Atlanta,” said a voiceover that sounded like a sports announcer. For anyone watching the Super Bowl, it seemed like the commercial break was over, and it was back to football. But the screen began glitching, and a single character walked through a dark, empty football stadium. As he turned around, he revealed himself to be none other than Jordan Peele, and we swear we could hear a cry of happiness erupted from the world. That’s right, the Super Bowl gave us our first taste of his reboot of The Twilight Zone, and we are so ready to cross through the invisible door.
Advertisement
Peele didn’t give much away about any the new show, but he did give us insight into its mood. His version of The Twilight Zone seems to pay homage to the show’s original spookiness and adapts it for 2019. But this isn’t a copycat of Black Mirror which, like The Twilight Zone, is a similar anthology series. Indeed, Black Mirror wouldn't exist today without this show. The Twilight Zone is more about urban legends, traditional social morals, and speculative horror, along with extra dimensions and seriously creepy characters.
As the show’s host and narrator, Peele is our guide through The Twilight Zone. The show premieres on April 1st on CBS All-Access.
You can watch the trailer below.
Advertisement