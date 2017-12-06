While all kinds of newspapers and industry publications have begun to name Get Out as one of the best films of 2017, Jordan Peele has something else to celebrate today too. CBS All Access has officially announced he'll be one of the producers behind its reboot of The Twilight Zone.
"Too many times this year it’s felt we were living in a twilight zone, and I can’t think of a better moment to reintroduce it to modern audiences,” Peele said in a statement, according to Variety.
The network had already given us a heads up that this Twilight Zone revival was in development in November, and there were rumors that Peele's Monkeypaw Productions would be making it happen, but this announcement makes our anticipation of all those goose bumps and shivers much more real. Simon Kinberg, Marco Ramirez, Win Rosenfeld and Audrey Chon will also serve as executive producers.
New project coming to you from a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. This is the dimension of imagination. @jordanpeele @Kinberg @MarcoRamirezMD https://t.co/G1ipFbFnRD via @deadline— Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) December 6, 2017
"New project coming to you from a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. This is the dimension of imagination," Monkeypaw's Twitter account wrote, paraphrasing a quote from Rod Serling, the creator of the original Twilight Zone, which ran from 1959-1964, and creeped out audiences in syndication for generations afterward. The anthology show often turned contemporary issues of the day into eerie stories whose fantastical nature belied real commentary, much the way Get Out does.
This will be the third reboot of the series. Though other versions aired in the '80s and from 2002-2003 on UPN, they never achieved the same status as the original. X-Men director Bryan Singer tried to do his own version with CBS back in 2012, but it never got off the ground. The fresh perspective of Peele and company, plus the freedom of being on a streaming service, may give this version a better edge.
