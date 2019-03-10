If The First Reactions To Us Are Any Indication, It’s Already The Must-See Movie Of 2019

I will not for a minute claim any real understanding of what I just watched but it was comfortably a top ten lifetime movie going experience. #USmovie— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 9, 2019
OMG— Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 9, 2019
US ?!!!!!!!!!Xkgzlgxhlhxlhxhlxlgxlgzlgzgl”).@),@),,)@@,$,@),”@).l)”).@).”.)@)..)@@).@).@):.”).@).$@).$.”.)@)..)@@)..@)).)!.
I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst— Nichole ?? (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019
#USMovie: it’s going to take me years to figure this movie out and i mean that as the most beautiful compliment. lupita nyong’o gives one of the all-time great horror performances. i’m speechless honestly.— lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) March 9, 2019
DJSKSLkakfldlahAKSKSKS BITCH THIS MOVIE#UsFirst #UsMovie pic.twitter.com/AdjCahaQOc— Clarkisha Kent: This One Lady (@IWriteAllDay_) March 9, 2019
I just want to put a point on this: the MultiCulti Publicity team at Universal coordinated #UsFirst screenings in LA/NYC/ATL for @UsMovie for Black press/celebrities/influencers as it premiered at #SXSW. They prioritized Black ppl seeing this movie FIRST. I’m kinda gagged.— Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) March 9, 2019