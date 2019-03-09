Lupita N'yongo Opens Up About Her Deep Connection With Jared Leto

That chemistry you sensed between Lupita Nyong'o and Jared Leto? Yeah, it was real and, according to the Us actress, it’s still there, though they have never actually dated.
Nyong’o, who is typically pretty mum about her dating life, told Net-a-Porter in a new interview that her relationship with Leto is on another level, one that transcends romance. Nonetheless, it’s clear that Michael B. Jordan has got some serious competition.
“Jared Leto, he’s still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he’s so embracing of me,” Nyong'o told the publication. “There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that.” For now, Lupita. For now.
The Oscar campaign Nyong’o is referring to took place back in 2014, before both snagged Best Supporting Actress and Actor Oscars for their respective roles in 12 Years a Slave and Dallas Buyers Club. Leto further fueled dating rumors when he shouted out Nyong'o during his acceptance speech at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2014, calling her his “future ex-wife.”
In the interview, Nyong’o also praised everyone who welcomed her in Hollywood with “such warmth” following her role in 12 Years a Slave, including industry heavyweights Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt.
“My cast mates surrounded me. I don’t know if they are aware of this, but I felt so protected,” Nyong’o said.
