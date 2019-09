Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong'o Know You Want Them To Be A Couple

While Black Panther villain Killmonger and Wakandan warrior Nakia probably wouldn’t be the best of friends, fans have taken note of how well Jordan and Nyong’o get along offscreen. The two are often hanging out with the rest of their Black Panther castmates on the red carpet , and they have had some notably playful interactions on social media. Last year, after Jordan lost a bet, Nyong’o would sneak up on him and have him do “ on-call push-ups ” whenever she told him to, and after last week’s Golden Globes, the pair filmed a viral sketch where fellow Black Panther alum Danai Gurira walked in on the two of them kissing on an elevator — in a delightful twist, Gurira pushed Jordan aside to grab Nyong’o for her own kiss. The sketch ended on a silly note, when Gurira and Nyong’o were seen falling to the ground and Jordan ran over to help them up as the elevator doors closed.