Newton's third law stipulates that any action will create and equal and opposite reaction. Okay, cut to: Sunday night at the People's Choice Awards, where Nicki Minaj sent one very big action out into the universe.
"Shout out to Donnatella Versace for custom making this outfit for me," she said, gesturing to her dress, "and shoutout to Michael B. Jordan, because he'll be taking it off of me tonight." That's what you call throwing down the dating gauntlet.
The reaction, then, must be the publication of GQ's profile of Jordan, who is one of the magazine's men of the year. (The list also includes Serena Williams, Henry Golding, and Jonah Hill.) In the profile, Jordan denies that he's dateable. Or, at least, that he's interesting in dating at all.
"I'm very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life," he says (braggart!). He added, "Dating may not be one of 'em. My personal life is not. I don't really know what dating is."
This is unfortunate news for Minaj, who did one of the boldest things of the year: She asked Michael B. Jordan out! On television! She offered to drop that Versace on the floor!
After the show, Minaj told E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet that the decision to shout him out was last minute. "I was watching Black Panther last night, so he was just...happened to be fresh in my mind," she explained. She also told Kennedy that she and Jordan have met once — at the Met Gala — but haven't spoken since.
GQ, is it too late to add another "man of the year"? Minaj is a new contender.
