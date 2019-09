This style choice was, of course, not at all random. Jordan recently told Yahoo Entertainment that the hairstyle was meant to be worn by the modern 2018 man. Both Jordan and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler crafted the crop of dreadlocks because it is easily adoptable by fans. “[Coogler is] from Oakland, and I’m from Newark, New Jersey, and I used to have ‘locs,” Jordan said. “So we were trying to figure out what that hairstyle would look like if it evolved. Something that was trendy that dudes would wanna rock once the movie came out." It looks like they nailed it.