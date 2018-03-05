The Real Meaning Behind Lupita Nyong'o's Hair At The Oscars

François spoke exclusively to Refinery29 about the inspiration behind the show-stopping updo, carved into crescent-shaped pieces and accented by a gold thread. "As we have traveled around the world for the Black Panther opening, creating looks of empowerment that showcase the strength of African heritage has been our priority," François explained. "For Lupita’s Academy Awards look, we knew that we wanted a structured hairstyle with a strong identity, and [we were] drawn to Amasunzu hairstyles.”