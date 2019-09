The Real Meaning Behind Lupita Nyong'o's Hair At The Oscars

To create the inspired style on Nyong'o, François first washed his client's hair with his Pure~Fro Shampoo and Conditioner . He then prepped with his Mist Nourishing Water and Scalp Nourish~Ment Braids and Locs Spray to protect from heat damage before smoothing her hair with a flat iron — leaving the natural texture of her roots intact — and using his hands to mold it into shape. And to put the last, most magical touch on Nyong'o's look, François used a classic stitching technique to weave a golden thread throughout her hair. Needless to say, we'll be tweeting about this one for years to come.