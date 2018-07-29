Skip navigation!
Ariana Grande Just Scored A Huge New Gig
Kaitlin Reilly
More from Lollapalooza
Music
This Icelandic Music Festival Proves A Gender-Equal Lineup
Is
Possible
Meagan Fredette
Jul 29, 2018
Music
Lollapalooza's 2018 Lineup Poster Has A Woman Problem
Courtney E. Smith
Mar 22, 2018
Music Tracker
Lollapalooza Cancels Colombia Fest
Evette Dionne
Jul 4, 2016
Enter To Win
Holla! Win Tickets To Lollapalooza 2016
Lollapalooza has been one of the world's most influential and beloved summer music events since 1991. For its 25th anniversary, it's rocking harder than
by
Amanda Green
Entertainment
12 Instas That Remind Us Why We Love Festival Season
It's August, people. If you haven't yet had your fill of outdoor concerts, it's time to get on that! Already this season, thousands of music fans have
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Street Style
20+ Pics Of The Most Bangin' Lollapalooza Street Style
Another weekend, another must-attend Chicago music festival. If the Windy City's well-dressed festival-goers felt any sign of post-Pitchfork fatigue, they
by
Erin Donnelly
Chicago
How To Do Chicago Like A Lollapalooza All-Star
Lollapalooza, one of the biggest and longest-running major music festivals in the U.S., returns to Chicago's Grant Park from July 31 to August 2. Are you
by
Leah Pickett
Music
Selfie Sticks Banned At Music Festivals
Anyone who has been to a music festival knows maintaining personal space is about as rare as discovering a clean Porta Potty that smells like fresh
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Lollapalooza 2015 Lineup Announced: More Florence For All!
There are people who love Lollapalooza so much, the three-day tickets sold out on Tuesday, long before the fest's lineup announcement this morning. Now
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Chicago
Missed Lollapalooza? 6 Chic Looks & How To Get 'Em
Our ears might still be ringing from another epic Lollapalooza, but the music isn't the only thing we're buzzing about. Chi-town once again proved it's
by
Alison Ives
Music
5 Minutes With The Ladies Of Warpaint
The next best thing to watching the artists at Lollapalooza has to be getting a chance to talk with them backstage. So, we grabbed a few minutes with
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Lollapalooza '14 In 32 Gorgeous Street-Style Snaps
Let's face it: With factors like the blazing sun, overwhelming crowds, and muddy grounds, looking good at Lollapalooza is not always easy. Even so, there
by
Rebecca Taras
Music
Blood Orange's Dev Hynes Assaulted At Lollapalooza
Sadly, the biggest story coming out of Lollapalooza has little to do with music. Blood Orange singer Dev Hynes took to Twitter to report that he and
by
Erin Donnelly
Chicago
10 Things To Know Before Going To Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza 2014 is right around the corner, and while you were busy finalizing your festival strategy (Sunday is a tricky one!), we were working on
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Heading To Lolla? 5 Acts You Can't Miss
There have been many complaints that Lollapalooza 2014 features the same old acts of years past. Well, we can’t argue with that. But, if you’ve been
by
Rebecca Taras
Fashion
16 Packables For The Lollapalooza-Bound
When it comes to killer festival lineups, Lollapalooza has the most impressive track record. And, this year should be no different. It's coming at us full
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
The Full Lollapalooza '14 Lineup Is Here
Okay, guys, you can put away the magnifying lens. After straining our eyes to make out this teeny-tiny festival poster preview, Lollapalooza organizers
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
The Lollapalooza 2014 Lineup In Teeny-Tiny Print
Last week, we heard that Eminem, Skrillex, Kings of Leon, and Arctic Monkeys would be performing at Lollapalooza 2014. And, while the rest of the lineup
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Lollapalooza's 2014 Lineup Will Have You Dancing
Ah, summertime in Chicago; there's really nothing like it. The parks are open, the clean city is cleaner, the lakefront is a-bustlin', and
by
Hayden Manders
Music
Your VIP Pass To '14's Raddest Music Festivals Is Here!
Warmer temperatures are getting us giddy. Music blogs are blowing up with lineups. And, wristbands are being bought at lightning speed. Yes, it can only
by
Jinnie Lee
Entertainment
Lollapalooza Expands To Argentina
If you're a serious music fan, chances are you'll travel beyond the Chicago city limits for a badass festival. Let's see a show of hands for anyone who's
by
Rebecca Taras
Entertainment
Matt & Kim Talk Brooklyn, Lollapalooza, And The Joys Of Bloomie's
Over the years Matt & Kim have risen from Brooklyn indie darlings to a touring band of epic proportions. Even so, the band's core sound and structure
by
Nathan Reese
Street Style
27 Street-Style Snaps From Lollapalooza
We've been talking about Lollapalooza since there was still snow on the ground, so it's hard to believe it came and went faster than you can say The Cure
by
Rebecca Taras
Makeup
The Lollapalooza Makeup That Brought The House Down
As if our Lollapalooza FOMO wasn't already off the charts all weekend, we've been hearing rumors of some crazy-gorgeous makeup looks spotted on musicians
by
Gabrielle Korn
Entertainment
What To Do At Lollapalooza That's Absolutely FREE
Lollapalooza is this weekend, which means Chicago is about to get an influx of visitors from all over the country hoping to make the most out of their
by
Nathan Reese
Chicago
5 Kick-Ass Lolla Festivities
It’s finally here: that glorious weekend we like to call Lollapalooza. Major music acts like Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, The Killers, and Mumford &
by
Nicole Briese
Chicago
3 Lollapalooza Outfits Made For Rocking
Okay, so we may say this every time the festival comes around, but this year's Lollapalooza is going to be the best. Ever. With a killer lineup and
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Chicago
Found: Your Lollapalooza Hair Destination For Badass Braids
Sun, sweat, crowds — how are you wearing your hair at Lollapalooza? While we don't need an event like a music festival to rock an awesome braided 'do,
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
29 Awesome Lollapalooza Tracks
With three days, five stages, and more bands than you can possibly hope to catch, Lollapalooza 2013 is going to be bigger than ever. This year, the
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
11 Bands You'll Love At Lollapalooza
Though many of us are still recovering from a whirlwind weekend at the Pitchfork Music Festival, it's already time to start thinking about heading back
by
Nathan Reese
