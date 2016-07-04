Lollapalooza Cancels Colombia Fest

Lollapalooza won't be stopping in Colombia this year. The popular music festival planned to expand to the Latin American country on September 17 and 18. However, the show's unnamed headliner pulled out.
In a statement, Lollapalooza said it couldn't find a replacement in time for the announcement of the lineup, which included Lana Del Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and Disclosure. The festival will issue refunds to those who bought tickets.
In a statement, Lollapalooza said it couldn't find a replacement in time for the announcement of the lineup, which included Lana Del Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and Disclosure. The festival will issue refunds to those who bought tickets.
Zika is a big concern in Colombia and has been mentioned in relationship to this festival, for performers and those traveling to South America to attend it. Time is reporting that Colombia has the second-highest rate of diagnosed cases of Zika, which can cause birth defects in children and also sicken those bitten by mosquitoes carrying the virus.
Correction: An earlier version of this story contained reports that Rihanna was the unnamed headliner. Her representative was unable to confirm this or subsequent reports that her appearance was canceled due to concerns over the Zika virus.
Advertisement