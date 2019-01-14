Music festivals are sweetening the deal for Ariana Grande fans. Shortly after it was announced that Grande would headline Coachella, it was revealed that she’ll head to another city as the big attraction. According to Variety, Grande will headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza, set to take place between August 1 and 4 at Grant Park.
The “thank u, next” songstress — who will be Coachella’s youngest headliner ever — provides some fresh sound for the Lollapalooza lineup.
Typically, the festival brings in hip hop artists and rock acts to take the central stage: In 2017, Chance the Rapper, The Killers, and Muse were the top performers. Things shifted a bit in 2018, with the fest recruiting Bruno Mars and The Weeknd as two of their major players. As one of the biggest names in pop, Grande is not the name one might typically associate with the festival, but definitely one that can draw big crowds.
Lollapalooza will come after Grande ends her Sweetener tour in July. She previously had to rearrange dates on her album tour in order to make room for her April Coachella performance.
