Chicago is a hotbed of excitement and immersive experiences this summer. Planning on checking out some of the great events that the city has to offer but don't want to break the bank? We've got just the opportunity for you.
Refinery29 is partnering with Lollapalooza to send one very lucky winner to two of the most anticipated events of the summer: Lollapalooza and 29Rooms.
We're giving away four tickets to 29Rooms Chicago, so you and your friends can enjoy our one-of-a-kind event together, one that pushes your boundaries and stretches your mind. This year, 29Rooms dares you to "Expand Your Reality" by bringing together a mix of art, entertainment, politics, and style creatives — local and national, up-and-coming and seasoned.
Advertisement
Next, we're giving you and a partner-in-crime two GA four-day tickets to Lollapalooza in Chicago's historic Grant Park. From August 1 through 4, you'll be able to enjoy performances from more than 170 of your favorite artists, including Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, TWENTY ØNE PILØTS, The Chainsmokers, Tame Impala, Flume, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Hozier, and many more.
So what are you waiting for? Enter for your chance to have the summer of your dreams. Enter to win here.
SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY START/END DATES. The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 pm Eastern Time on July 8, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 pm Eastern Time on July 15, 2019.
Advertisement