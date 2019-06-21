29Rooms Chicago Is Coming Up — & You Won't Want To Miss It

One of the most anticipated events of the year, Refinery29's 29Rooms, is coming to Chicago in less than a month, and there is already so much to look forward to.
Today we're unveiling the immersive new experiences and collaborations that are in store for those who attend the 29Rooms: Expand Your Reality experience. Coming to the Skylight Board of Trade from July 18 – 28, the event will bring together a mosaic of art, entertainment, politics, and style creatives — both local and national, up-and-coming and seasoned — who will give Chicago a chance to be transported and inspired.
The first stop of the five-city Expand Your Reality tour will debut The Art Park, in which a local artist transforms a geometric playground into a living, breathing canvas. Up first is installation-based artist Yvette Mayorga, who is famed for her use of confection and industrial materials in her artwork.
Another new addition to the tour is The Traveling Billboard, a mural by local artists that highlights emerging talent within each city's community. Chicago will see a collaboration between artist O.J. Hays and the children of SocialWorks, a youth arts empowerment organization founded by Grammy-winner and proud Chicagoan Chance the Rapper.
Sprinkled in with these exciting new additions are a few fan-favorite returning experiences from previous stops, such as rooms from Kali Uchis, The Hoodwitch, and the ACLU.
Don't miss out on tickets, and get ready to push your boundaries and Expand Your Reality.
Dates: Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 28
Time: 1:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Tuesday - Thursday)
10:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. (Friday - Sunday)
Location: Skylight Board of Trade - 141 W Jackson Blvd (LaSalle Plaza entry)
