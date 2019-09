Gabi Gregg — or, as most of us know her, GabiFresh — has done it again. The self-proclaimed “OG Fat Girl” and early internet-breaker has delivered her latest collaboration with the beloved size-inclusive online swimwear destination Swimsuits For All , featuring 11 candy-colored maillots, bikinis and coverups in sizes 10 - 26 (and cup sizes from D/DD to G/H). We’d expect nothing less from the confident influencer and designer who first made waves in 2012 with a viral blog post in which she sported a striped bikini reminiscent of Barbie’s first-ever bathing suit and encouraged her readers to “find [a swimsuit] that makes them feel gorgeous.”