Gabi Gregg — or, as most of us know her, GabiFresh — has done it again. The self-proclaimed “OG Fat Girl” and early internet-breaker has delivered her latest collaboration with the beloved size-inclusive online swimwear destination Swimsuits For All, featuring 11 candy-colored maillots, bikinis and coverups in sizes 10 - 26 (and cup sizes from D/DD to G/H). We’d expect nothing less from the confident influencer and designer who first made waves in 2012 with a viral blog post in which she sported a striped bikini reminiscent of Barbie’s first-ever bathing suit and encouraged her readers to “find [a swimsuit] that makes them feel gorgeous.”
Gregg’s newest Swimsuits For All installment arrives on-site today, with an infectiously joyful throwback photo shoot featuring a diverse cast of models like Bree Kish and Hadassah McGrew (plus a cameo from Zach Miko). The “mod-inspired” campaign, says Gregg, “was about juxtaposing retro-inspired imagery with a diversity of body sizes that should be seen and celebrated.” Shot in a pastel-tinged home in Santa Monica, CA, Gregg’s newest designs emit an intoxicating vintage glamour with a modern approach to the silhouettes. Click through to see some of our favorite pieces from one very fresh swim collection.
