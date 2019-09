This Is Gordon Ramsay's #1 Summer Cooking Trick

Though Gordon Ramsay is harsh to the people who cook for him, he has used his own cooking as a way to win over some very famous friends. In a recent video he created for Good Morning America, Chef Ramsay revealed that his home in Los Angeles is next door to Stevie Wonder’s house and three doors down from Kim and Kanye’s. He also said that because of his grilling skills, the celebrity neighbors come around to his house quite a bit during the summer. If the reward for having professional grilling abilities is getting to hang out with some of the most famous people on earth, we definitely want in. Luckily, in that same video, Ramsay shared some of his secrets so maybe one day we'll get there.